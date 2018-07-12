He wasn’t in the know! Jared Haibon explained why he didn’t inform fiancée Ashley Iaconetti’s ex-boyfriend Kevin Wendt that he would be proposing to her.

The newly-engaged couple exclusively caught up with Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 11, and opened up about Wendt’s lack of involvement in their engagement. Jared, 29, revealed that he didn’t contact Kevin, 34, before popping the question to Ashley, 30, even though they were both in Paradise filming season 5.

“I don’t think there was any need to. He’s an ex,” the New Jersey native told Us. “I don’t think I would have to tell my exes.”

Ashley added in agreement, “Oh, heck no. I told him before we came out as a couple. Like, ‘Oh, by the way, I’m dating Jared and we are probably gonna let that be known tomorrow.’”

The Almost Famous podcast host and The Bachelorette alum took the next step in their relationship while shooting in Mexico in June. Although Kevin competed on the show too, Ashley and Jared played coy as to whether or not the Canadian firefighter was still in Puerto Vallarta when Jared got down on one knee.

“He was in Paradise, but we don’t know if he was still around at that point,” Ashley noted. Jared then teased, “Yeah, who knows how it all transpired really? You’ll just have to watch.”

However, the pair admitted that Kevin sent them well wishes following their relationship reveal in May. “When we posted on Instagram a couple months ago announcing our relationship, he was very gracious and said he wanted the best for Ashley,” Jared recalled. “It was very nice of him.”

The I Don’t Get It podcast host and Kevin met while filming Bachelor Winter Games late last year. They split in March due to difficulty maintaining a long distance relationship, as Ashley resides in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Ashley and Jared have dated on and off since meeting on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. They reappeared on the ABC dating series’ third season although Jared left with contestant Caila Quinn.

During their chat with Us, the duo disclosed that they plan on moving in together in “a couple months” and will start wedding planning in August. Watch the video above to get more exclusive details on there engagement!

