Apparently, winning Winter Games doesn’t equal winning true love. Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt have split, The Bachelor alum confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. A source told ET that the couple were struggling since she lives in Los Angeles and he’s in Canada.

“It was a little weird to have to figure out a long-term plan so soon,” a source told the publication. “Ashley and Kevin were both really into each other, they just weren’t sure if it was a forever thing. And it’s hard to date long distance like that.”

Ashley told ET that he will join her on the next episode of her The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast, to explain what went wrong.

Ashley, who first appeared on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor and then appeared on two season of Bachelor in Paradise, was absolutely crazy about Kevin after Winter Games wrapped. Us Weekly caught up with the pair last month at the taping of Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All.

“We FaceTime at least once a day when we’re not in the same town, but then we’ve visited each other a lot since,” Ashley, 30, told Us. The Bachelor Canada star, 33, reiterated her point: “Yeah, the key is breaking the rules. You’re not supposed to see each other. We just break the rules and fly to each other. That’s the secret.”

The couple have also been seemingly inseparable on social media. On Friday, March 9, Ashley shared a pic of the couple together. “The way @kevin.c.wendt wants to take care of his lady’s heart is so beautiful,” she wrote.

While he wasn’t at her 30th birthday celebration in Los Angeles on March 6, he did post a photo of her. “She has so many incredible qualities I’m learning about each day. There is a reason she has so many friends and people around her that love her,” The Bachelor Canada star wrote. “She’s the most driven, motivating, and supportive person I know. She motivates me to be more. Smart, sweet, sexy and it’s her birthday tomorrow!! So go say happy birthday to her!”

