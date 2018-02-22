‘The Bachelor Winter Games’ Finale Recap: Which Couple Won?

The Bachelor Winter Games came to an end on Thursday, February 22! The final five couples first trained for the last competition of the games: couples ice dancing. While rehearsals brought some pairs closer together, it seemed to pull Jordan Mauger and Bibiana Juliana apart. When he wanted to talk about their future afterward, she completely froze up and started crying, ultimately admitting she wasn’t ready. When he said she was worth it … she said she wanted to go home. So, they both left.

The next day was a big one: it started with rehearsals and ended with each couple getting a one-on-one date and a fantasy suite. During their date, Lesley Murphy told Dean Unglert she was worried about what she looked like after getting her double mastectomy. However, he told her she was the strongest woman he had ever met. With that, she called him her boyfriend, and they went to the fantasy suite.

Luke Pell and Stassi Yaramchuk also connected at dinner, with her telling him she had real feelings, even though they lived across the world from each other. He felt the same. “If I met the love of my life, I will follow him. I want to love and be loved, until the last day that I live,” she said. However, she turned down the fantasy suite, even though she did want to spend more time with him. She didn’t feel comfortable, but he reassured her that that didn’t matter and that they had a future. The next morning, he came to her room to eat breakfast together.

Courtney Dober and Lily McManus also had a perfect date. He told her he was falling in love with her and she said she felt the same way! She turned down the fantasy suite invite during her time on The Bachelor New Zealand and although she said her feelings were stronger for Courtney than they were for her bachelor, she turned it down once again. But she did say he was “the one.” He woke her up by throwing snowballs at her window.

Last but not least Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt discussed her virginity on their final date. She started crying when explaining why she waited. “I just want girls to know that they could find somebody like you … it just seems worth it,” she told him. With that, they went to the fantasy suite.

The next morning, it was time for the final skate off, judged by former pros Nancy Kerrigan, Tai Babilonia and Randy Gardner. After each team tried their best to create a seamless routine without wiping out, a winning couple was crowned. Despite hurting his knee before skating, Kevin and Ashley won The Bachelor Winter Games! Afterward, she said they were heading to fantasy suites round two.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!