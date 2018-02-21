Don’t ask about the V-card. When Ashley Iaconetti joined Bachelor Nation on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor, she told the world that she was a virgin. After two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and a season of Winter Games, though, she’s done talking about it.

“I know what everybody’s million dollar question is — have we or have we not? — but I will never, ever, say yes or no to that question,” Ashley, 29, told Us Weekly at The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All special taping. “Just because I’ve been public about it in the past, doesn’t mean that I can’t make something private once somebody else is associated in that topic of my life.”

Kevin Wendt, 33, was extremely respectful of Ashley’s values, and “didn’t think about it twice” after she admitted to him that she’d never had sex. Plus, that wasn’t what the fantasy suite was about for them — it just consisted of eating cheeseburgers, drinking champagne and a lot of making out.

“People associate that with sex every time, because you’re finally alone for the first time … It was just important to be alone and get to know each other better,” Kevin explained “Our sex life — or however we are now — has nothing to do with any coverage and I just wanted the Fantasy Suite to be about me and her finally getting alone and having some alone time to talk and have fun together.”

While the pair “haven’t said the L-word yet,” they have continued dating since the show wrapped. They’ve been having a long-distance relationship but “FaceTime at least once a day.” They’ve also been sneaking around in order to visit each other.

“The key is breaking the rules. You’re not supposed to see each other,” Kevin said. “We just break the rules and fly to each other. That’s the secret.” So what happens when they get even more serious? Well, they have discussed the possibility of him moving to Los Angeles.

Kevin, a firefighter, has actually been asking people about the departments in Los Angeles. “He’s eyeballing those stations down by the beach,” Ashley spilled. “He saw the Malibu one. He’s like, ’Wait, that’s a nice place!’”

The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All airs on Thursday, February 22, at 8 p.m. ET.



With reporting by Emily Marcus.

