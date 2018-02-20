This week’s The Bachelor Winter Games kicked off with downhill skiing, a sport that — shockingly — not everyone was great at. However, Lesley and Dean blew everyone out of the water, earning two date cards. After some deliberation, they gave their extra date card to Ashley I. and Kevin.

On their date, Ashley told Kevin that she was a virgin, a fact she was afraid to share since usually it turned a guy off. However, Kevin told her he respected it and understood where she was coming from. At this point, she was so happy that she was just waiting for something to go bad. Instead, they made a clay pot, Ghost-style.

Early Goodbyes

Not everyone was so lucky, though. Tiffany was the first this week to realize she wasn’t finding love in the house, so left. That decision led Ben Higgins to realize he may be in the same place — without a match. He said that he wasn’t excited about the thought of dating and even if his perfect match walked in, he may not be into it. He turned to his BFF, Chris Harrison, for advice. He then said that if he was broken again by someone, he’s “not full enough right now to recover from that.”

He broke down in tears over his ex, Lauren Bushnell, not really because of her, but because of how he felt being in the house. “As much as I’ve moved on and I have, it still hurts,” he said. He then said his goodbyes, through tears, telling the house that being there brought back “ghosts.”

Following his departure, Michael and Yuki also left.

Rose Ceremony Or Kissing Booth

It was all couples heading into the rose ceremony, so Chris Harrison changed it up. Instead, it became a kissing contest, so all the couples “practiced” making out, except Clare and Christian who still hadn’t kissed. He was moving at a literal glacial pace and ultimately, they said goodbye.

The final pairs would be judged by their kissing techniques by none other than Rachel Lindsay, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and JoJo Fletcher. Needless to say, Dean, Luke, Josiah and Bibiana felt really uncomfortable about kissing their new loves in front of their exes. However, they had to do it: the couple that the judges felt had the worst kiss, would be sent home.

.@TheRachLindsay sees this kissing competition get turned upside down. #TheBachelorWinterGames pic.twitter.com/V5g6QglzKr — The Bachelor Winter Games (@BachWinterGames) February 21, 2018

Here are a few key points of the kissing competition: Dean and Lesley had a dance routine before their kiss and it was beyond awkward; Ashley and Kevin earned a standing ovation for their super hot make out session; Bibiana and Jordan, as well as Luke and Stassi chose a very slow and intimate style … and then there was Josiah and Ally. Ally got so nervous beforehand that she threw up — and he still made out with her.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to prove it was real. Josiah and Ally came in last place and were sent home. While they were sad to go, Ally said she felt the judges were right and that they didn’t have the connection they should hav, because she was too scared to fully open up.

The Bachelor Winter Games airs on ABC Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

