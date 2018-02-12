Ben Higgins had no idea what the plans were for The Bachelor Winter Games, but he still said yes to the offer! “They said, ‘We have no clue what it is; will you do it with us?’ I said, ‘I am very excited to do something with you guys again because the show has been nothing but good to me,’” he told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview.

While the series focuses on competition, it is still The Bachelor franchise, so romance was expected in the house. “I made a lot of good relationships from when I stepped into the house to the time I left. If you ask me, ‘Did I take steps in the romance department?’ I definitely did. There’s not a question in my mind that there were steps made,” Higgins, 29, said. “I may or may not have [found love]. For me, personally, there was huge steps made. I’m excited for people to be with me in that story, through television.”

The reality star joined the franchise as a contestant on season 11 of The Bachelorette and went on to become the star of season 20 of The Bachelor. The Bachelor Winter Games includes contestants from the U.S. franchise as well as those from the U.K., Finland, Sweden, Australia, Germany, Japan, Switzerland and China.

“I was excited to meet people from all over the world. You don’t get the opportunity very often to be in a room with people from multiple different countries, all sitting there sharing a meal together,” he explained. “That’s a really cool concept. I was excited about that.”

As for the competition, Higgins said that each challenge was a way for all of the contestants to bond and experience something new together. “I’m really competitive,” he admitted, but noted that it’s tough when it’s something you’re “not good at.”

“When I really invest my time into something, I’m going to practice. I’m going to make sure I have the foundation laid,” he continued. “The events that we did at Winter Games were, for the most part, things that I’ve never done before. So I had more fun with it more than anything else.”

The Bachelor Winter Games premiere on ABC Tuesday, February 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

