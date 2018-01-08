Let the games begin! Some of the most beloved stars from Bachelor Nation are set to return for The Bachelor Winter Games, ABC announced on Monday, January 8.

The highly anticipated four-episode spinoff, led by franchise host Chris Harrison, premieres on ABC on February 13 at 8 p.m. ET and will feature 12 fan favorites from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, including Ben Higgins, Dean Unglert and Ashley Iaconetti. The U.S. stars will compete against 14 people from international editions of the reality dating series in winter-themed challenges at The Hermitage Club at Haystack Mountain in Wilmington, Vermont.

Trista and Ryan Sutter, who found love on season 1 of The Bachelorette in 2003, will serve as grand marshals to kick off the new show. ESPN SportsCenter anchor Hannah Storm and KABC sports reporter Ashley Brewer will help Harrison, 46, with commentary, while up-and-coming country singer Ruthie Collins will perform in the series premiere.

Current Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. will make a guest appearance, as will former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and JoJo Fletcher and figure skating champions Nancy Kerrigan, Tai Babilonia and Randy Gardner.

“The Winter Games are fantastic,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “It’s like if Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise had a baby. Real relationships are formed, and the competitions are really fun.”

See the list of participants below, and stay tuned to Us as additional cast members will be announced at a later date.

USA Men

Ben Higgins, 29, The Bachelor season 20

Dean Unglert, 26, The Bachelorette season 13

Eric Bigger, 29, The Bachelorette season 13

Jamey Kocan, 33, The Bachelorette season 13

Josiah Graham, 29, The Bachelorette season 13

Luke Pell, 33, The Bachelorette season 12

Michael Garofola, 37, The Bachelorette season 9

USA Women

Ashley Iaconetti, 29, The Bachelor season 19

Clare Crawley, 36, The Bachelor season 18

Lesley Murphy, 30, The Bachelor season 17

International Men

Benoit, 31, The Bachelorette Canada season 1

Christian, 34, The Bachelorette Switzerland and Germany season 1

Courtney, 31, The Bachelorette Australia season 2

Jordan, 34, The Bachelor New Zealand season 2

Kevin, 33, The Bachelorette Canada season 1

International Women

Ally, 24, The Bachelor New Zealand season 3

Jenny, 34, The Bachelor Finland season 1

Laura, 29, The Bachelor U.K. season 1

Lily, 21, The Bachelor New Zealand season 3

Nastassia, 26, The Bachelor Sweden season 3

Rebecca, 26, The Bachelor Sweden season 3

Tiffany, 31, The Bachelor Australia season 4

Yuki, 21, The Bachelor Japan season 1

Zoe, 25, The Bachelor China season 1

