Things We’re Excited for in 2018

Screen Actors Guild Awards

January 21

While award season is always full of talked-about moments, the SAG Awards will make history this year with exclusively female presenters. Additionally, the ceremony will have Kristen Bell as its first-ever host. Another award show setting out to make an impact: The Golden Globes on January 7, where many female actresses attending will wear all black as a sign of protest against sexual harassment and assault.

Khloe and Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s Babies

January-March

Kim’s third child with Kanye West is expected to arrive via surrogate shortly after the new year. Meanwhile, first-time mom Khloe is expecting a baby with Tristan Thompson in March. Younger sister Kylie and Travis Scott will welcome their first child around the same time.

Super Bowl LII Featuring Halftime Show Performer Justin Timberlake

February 4

Back in the game! The singer will take the Super Bowl stage for the first time since he infamously exposed Janet Jackson’s breast on the live televised show in 2004.

Winter Olympics

February 9-February 25

The XXIII Olympic Winter Games will take place in South Korea and is already a historic event. For the first time ever, Nigeria will be represented at the Winter Games as the women’s bobsled team is set to compete.

Westworld Is Back

Spring

After a year and a half break, the HBO fan-favorite sci-fi series will finally return for its second season.

Roseanne Returns

March 27

Last year’s trend of ‘80s and ‘90s sitcom reboots will continue into 2018 as the beloved series returns to ABC at 8 p.m. The complete original cast will return for the nine-episode season, in addition to a few new cast members as well.

Another Royal Baby

April 2018

Party of five! Duchess Kate and Prince William’s new addition will join George, 4, and Charlotte, 2.

Coachella Featuring Headliner Beyonce

April 13-15, April 20-22

While an official announcement has yet to be made, the superstar confirmed in 2017 that she would headline the music festival this year after she was forced to pull out last year due to her pregnancy.

Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour

May 8

The singer is taking her buzzed-about sixth album on the road with a multi-leg stadium tour. Judging from the abundance of unexpected celebrity appearances during her 1989 tour in 2015, fans will be gifted with many surprises during her set.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

May 19

The couple will tie the knot in a televised ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England.

Ocean’s 8

June 8

Plot twist: the franchise’s latest installment – the first since 2007’s Ocean’s 13 – will feature a star-studded cast of exclusively female leads, including Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway, and Cate Blanchett, among other powerhouse actors.

Mary Poppins Sequel

December 25

Emily Blunt takes on the iconic title role in Mary Poppins Returns as she sets out to help a now-grown Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane Banks (Emily Mortimer) work through a personal loss. Meryl Streep will also star as Topsy, Mary’s eccentric cousin.

Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas Residency

Late 2018

Gaga, ooh la la la! After spending much of 2017 touring for her latest album, Joanne, the singer will join the likes of Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears in Las Vegas to perform 74 shows at the MGM park theater.

