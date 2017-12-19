‘Ocean’s 8’ Trailer: Sandra Bullock Enlists All-Female Crew for Heist

Those boots really are made for walking! Sandra Bullock’s Debbie Ocean enlists seven badass women for her heist in the first full trailer for Ocean’s 8, which dropped on Tuesday, December 19.

Ocean, the sister of George Clooney’s Danny, gets help from Lou (Cate Blanchett), Nine Ball (Rihanna), Amita (Mindy Kaling), Tammyt (Sarah Paulson), Constance (Awkwafina), and Rose (Helena Bonham Carter) to take down one specific star — Daphne Kluger, played by Anne Hathaway.

Their goal? To steal Daphne’s $150 million diamond necklace as as she attends the Met Gala in NYC.

“We are going to rob it. Not the ball itself,” Debbie says.

Amita, longing to just attend the event, later adds: “Can we just go to this? Do we have to steal this?”

The sneak peek is filled with tons of celebrity cameos — including Katie Holmes, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Olivia Munn and James Corden.

Like her sibling, Debbie has no fear while planning her next move. In fact, it appears she concocted the idea while sitting in jail for another offense.

“It was a mistake, but it happened,” she says during her bail hearing. “And if I were to be released I would just want the simple life. I just want to hold down a job, make some friends, pay my bills.”

Watch out, Daphne! She’s coming for you.

Ocean’s 8 hits theaters on June 8, 2018.

Watch the trailer above.

