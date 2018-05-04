The Met Gala is one of the few nights when celebrities can dress in their most outlandish ensembles and still be added to a best dressed list. The annual event started in 1946, with the purpose of raising money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Each year, celebrities such as Beyonce, Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian and Rihanna pair up with designers and push the limits of fashion while paying homage to the year’s theme. We’ve rounded up some of the standouts through the years to get a sense of the themes featured in years past head of the 2018 event happening this Monday, May 7, centered around “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” How the stars will interpret that, we’ll have to see, but in the meantime, take a look at how the themes translated into truly show-stopping moments!