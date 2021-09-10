It goes without saying that Anna Wintour is an unrivaled fashion icon. The 71-year-old British-American journalist is the chief content officer and global editorial director of Vogue. She’s served as a chairwoman of the Met Gala since 1995, and she’s the woman behind the coveted event’s top-secret guest list. That said, all eyes are on her when she hits the red carpet at the annual gala.

Through the years, Wintour’s blessed celebs and fans alike with countless designer gowns. She consistently surprises fashion lovers with unique designs, but she almost always stuns in Chanel Haute Couture as her luxury label of choice. She’s done so for nearly three decades straight, with a few exclusions, like in 2012, when the theme honored Elsa Schiaparelli and Miuccia Prada.

Some iconic gowns that deserve special attention are the Christian Dior Haute Couture number she wore in 2003 and the floral beaded design she debuted in 2019. She teamed both floor-length numbers with a feathered cape jacket, proving that the duo is a classic statement worthy of accolades.

Ahead, Us Weekly rounded up ten of Wintour’s most memorable Met Gala looks of all time. Keep scrolling to choose your favorite look ahead of the 2021 ceremony.