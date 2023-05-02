UPDATE: 5/2/23 12:15 p.m. ET.

Bill Nighy escorted Anna Wintour to the Met Gala as a friend. “Bill and Anna have simply been great friends for two decades. They are not in a relationship,” Nighy’s rep told Us Weekly one day after the event.

Original story:

A red hot romance? Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy seemingly confirmed their relationship while making their red carpet debut at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, May 1.

The editor-in-chief of Vogue and the Love Actually actor, both 73, walked the New York City carpet arm-in-arm. Wintour has been a co-chair of the fundraising event since 1995, so she was among the early arrivals.

The duo sparked romance rumors in August 2021 when the pair were spotted enjoying an intimate dinner in Rome. Nighy was spotted carrying three long-stemmed roses that he seemingly gave to Wintour, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Wintour also hosted a special screening of his film Living at the Crosby Hotel in New York City in December 2022.

For their Met Gala debut, Nighy rocked a navy suit with his trademark glasses while Wintour wore a multi-colored Chanel coat that included a subtle cat pattern, a nod to the designer of the night. The theme of the 2023 Met Gala is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

Wintour first took the lead in planning the Met Gala in 1995 and has made the event an A-list affair. “I have incredible support from so many people, and everybody loves The Met. Everybody turns out to support the amazing work that Andrew Bolton does,” she told reporters on the red carpet on Monday.

The Condé Nast powerhouse approves every name on the guest list for the Costume Institute Benefit. “We try and curate the guest list in a way that makes sense for whatever the theme of the exhibition is or the people that have known and loved and supported Karl over so many years,” Wintour told CBS Sunday Morning on April 30. “So, you know, there’s always another year, and every year we try and make it different, have different people come. So obviously there’s always next year.”

Prior to seemingly sparking a romance with the Pirates of the Caribbean star, Wintour married psychiatrist David Shaffer in 1984. They welcomed son Charles in 1985 and daughter Katherine two years later. Ultimately, the pair divorced in 1999. Around the time of their split, she was linked to investor Shelby Bryan for about 20 years. They split in 2020.

For his part, Nighy has never been married but he was in a relationship with Diana Quick for more than two decades. The actors got together in 1982 and welcomed daughter Mary Nighy in 1984 before their 2008 split.