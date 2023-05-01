Let the countdown to the 2023 Met Gala begin! Ahead of fashion’s biggest night, the stars are in full-glam mode — and they’re pulling out all the stops to look their best for the annual fundraising gala.

The yearly extravaganza is happening tonight, Monday, May 1, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Exhibit in New York City. In just a few hours, A-listers will walk the red carpet dressed for this year’s theme: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” honoring the late German fashion designer.

But before the celebs step out for the cameras, they’re giving fans a look into their respective getting-ready processes on Instagram. As per usual, they’re pulling out all the stops leading up to the event, from getting luxurious facials to lymphatic drainage massages and so much more.

Lily Collins, Priyanka Chopra, Elle Fanning, and Paris Hilton are among those who’ve shared behind-the-scenes content with their fans.

The Emily in Paris star visited Iván Pol for his famous monopolar radiofrequency facial, famously known as “The Beauty Sandwich,” while Chopra opted for the FaceGym Cryo Contour Workout, the brand’s signature cryotherapy facial treatment.

Fanning took a more relaxed approach, indulging in a classic sheet mask and a refreshing glass of green juice. She shared a photo of the pampering session to her Instagram Story, complete with a playful text overlay that read: “Bottoms up Met.”

And last but not least, we have Hilton. This year will be the Paris by Paris Hilton author’s first time attending the Met Gala, so it’s only fair she went all out with a full-body treatment from Flávia Lanini, a renowned massage therapist in Los Angeles known for her expertise in lymphatic drainage massage. She’s highly sought-after by celebrities and wellness enthusiasts alike, with a waitlist to prove it.

With just hours to go until the gala commences, the excitement is palpable. Keep scrolling to catch a glimpse of the best behind-the-scenes content from the stars and their glam squads.