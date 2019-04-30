If you’ve ever wondered how Victoria’s Secret models like Romee Strijd, Jasmine Tookes and Shanina Shaik and actresses like Ashley Olsen, Nina Dobrev and Suki Waterhouse always have a natural contour, we’ve unlocked their secret. Celebrity facialist Ivan Pol is responsible for creating The Beauty Sandwich, a unique and nontoxic skincare method that these It-girls all swear by.

How it’s done? To get started, Pol looks at each of his clients’ specific needs and customizes treatments to that person’s specific concerns. He then applies thermal heat with radio frequency to plump the skin and build collagen.

Next, he uses an infrared gun to firm, tone and sculpt facial contours. For his last step, Pol applies a 24k gold mask followed by a proprietary enzyme cocktail that infuses skin with natural botanicals to boost hydration levels.

“The Beauty Sandwich is a non-invasive, natural, non-toxic alternative to botox and fillers and it naturally sculpts, lifts, plumps the skin and helps with wrinkle reduction without any downtime,” he says.

“A lot of my clients come to me wanting a more defined jaw line and contoured cheekbones. People used to be all about plump cheeks, but it’s really all about definition of the jawline now,” Pol dishes. “They want that really pretty contour in the higher cheekbone and often feel heavy in the lower face, so this really helps to take that volume from the lower face and place it in the upper third of it,” he says.

“Nina Dobrev loves how it instantly sculpts her and instantly gives her that pop or radiance,” he spills.

Other than that, clients can expect to achieve glowing skin and feel great no matter where they’re going. “The Beauty Sandwich is made to take you from the treatment bed to the runway, the treatment bed to the red carpet or the treatment bed to your best life. …My biggest reward is when a client says to me, ‘I feel like I don’t have to wear that much makeup anymore because the quality and integrity of my skin has really improved.’ …It’s as though you’re walking around with a natural contour and highlighter on.”

To keep up with these benefits, the facialist recommends that you come in for an appointment once a month for five treatments and then repeat every 3 to 4 months.

His most important rule? To feel good about yourself. “I always say glow from the inside out. I’m kind of feeding beauty from the inside and then you’re getting the benefit on the outside, but the better you feel inside, the better you’re going to look because the better you’re going to feel,” he explains.

“The end of every email I send or on my prescription pad says ‘The most important thing is to look in the mirror and tell yourself that you’re beautiful every single day. That’s the secret.’”

