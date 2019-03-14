Red carpets may appear to be all about the glitz and glamour, but celebrity esthetician Cynthia Franco says it’s mostly an illusion.

“The red carpet looks so glamorous doesn’t it? Truth is, most celebrities are traveling and promoting campaigns and a lack of sleep and air travel can wreak havoc on even the most cared for skin,” she tells Us — and that’s exactly where her complexion and body-saving services come in.

As an at-home facialist and bodyworker who works with stars like Amber Heard, Salma Hayek and more, Franco’s multi-modality approach combines everything from message therapy and infrared body wraps to facials and microcurrent treatments, with each treatment individually tailored to her clients’ needs.

“Their concerns are typically a lack of hydration, under-eye circles, face puffiness, bloating and dull, tired skin with the occasional hormonal breakout caused by the hectic schedules,” she says of her red carpet clientele. “First and foremost, I focus on relaxation for my clients so that their spirit is nurtured. Next, I tackle the skin and body issues with skill and intent.”

When it comes to keeping skin in tip-top shape, Franco says maintenance is key. In addition to regular treatments like lymphatic massages, non-irritating exfoliation, microcurrent and light therapies, she believes in “a good skin routine at home” — and she’s telling Us her secrets.

Since we’re not all be #blessed with regular trips to see a pro like Franco, she has plenty of tips and tricks for breaking free of winter’s dullness and dryness to reveal fresh, glowing skin for spring. Keep scrolling for all her seasonal skincare suggestions!