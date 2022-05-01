The Met Gala is the most fashion-focused red carpet event of the year, but the clothes aren’t the only reason the event is such a success — there’s also a huge potential for hilarious celeb interactions.

The glamorous party brings together stars from the worlds of movies, music, sports, fashion, politics and more, meaning that celebrities who don’t usually run into each other get the chance to chat over drinks at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

“It’s an honor to be a part of it,” the late fashion editor André Leon Talley said in the 2016 documentary The First Monday in May. “The Met Ball is the Super Bowl of social fashion events.”

Though it’s a highlight of Hollywood’s social calendar, it’s tough to score an invite — and even tougher to document what goes on inside. In 2015, attendees reportedly received a notice banning the use of social media during the event. The policy seems to have been relaxed in recent years, but selfies are still generally frowned upon.

That hasn’t stopped some celebrities from teaming up for some truly epic mirror shots in the bathroom. In 2017, Kylie Jenner snapped a photo that included her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner as well as Lily Aldridge, Diddy, ASAP Rocky, Brie Larson and more.

Lil Nas X upped the ante even further in September 2021 when he scored a pic with Pete Davidson, Jack Harlow, Erykah Badu and Lil Uzi Vert. The “Old Town Road” singer posted an entire slideshow of selfies he took with various attendees, including Yara Shadidi, Billie Eilish, Frank Ocean, Timothée Chalamet and Addison Rae.

In 2014, Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, staged one of the most memorable Met Gala moments of all time when they turned a mishap into something adorable. After the “Hold Up” songstress dropped a ring she was wearing, the “99 Problems” rapper dropped to his knee to pick it up — and pretended to propose again right there on the red carpet.

Seth Meyers, for his part, has joked about what it’s like to be in the proximity of so many famous people all at once.

“My wife and I were standing with someone who knew Rihanna,” the Saturday Night Live alum recalled of his experience at the 2015 event during an episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. “And they waved to her, so Rihanna waved back — not at us, but at the person standing next to us — and it was the most exciting part of the night. Just to be in the Rihanna wave zone.”

Keep scrolling for a look back at the funniest celeb interactions at the Met Gala.