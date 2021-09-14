Met Gala after dark! Lil Nas X, Jackie Aina and more stars shared photos while partying inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, September 13.

The event marked the 22-year-old singer’s Met Gala debut, and he snapped selfie after selfie with his celeb friends, from Billie Eilish and Pete Davidson to Addison Rae and Timothée Chalamet.

The Georgia native sported three gold looks on the red carpet prior to the party. The Grammy winner started with an ornate cape, followed by a suit of armor. When that layer was removed, the songwriter was left rocking a shiny Versace bodysuit.

“It was royalty at first, right?” he explained to Keke Palmer. “And then we copped down to the armor, right? And then we got to sexy, you know, we got real sexy slutty. I feel like COVID let me get a a lot of time to think and learn to block people’s thoughts about what I have to do, no matter who they are, how close I am to them, and just realize we only get one chance to do this.”

Palmer, who cohosted Vogue’s red carpet coverage with Ilana Glazer, was also at the Met Gala for the first time. The Emmy winner, 28, honored the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme in a Diana Ross-inspired gown by Sergio Hudson. While inside the museum, she gave a glimpse of the food served.

“This is why they don’t show y’all the food,” the True Jackson, VP alum joked via Instagram Stories of her dimly lit vegetables. “I’m just playinnn.”

Aina, 34, for her part, also had her phone handy during her first Met Gala. The beauty YouTuber filled her Instagram Story with A-list selfies, as well as a video of TikTok star Addison Rae dancing to Justin Bieber in her Tom Ford dress. Aina went on to pose with Vogue’s Anna Wintour, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, actress Tracee Ellis Ross, Tesla’s Elon Musk and more.

The Forvr Mood creator wore a pink Fe Noel dress Monday night, accessorizing with a bedazzled flamingo clutch. Aina told her Instagram followers: “I’m a Barbie™️ girl. American fashion but make it BLACK BARBIE.”

Keep scrolling to see more Met Gala guests’ photos taken inside the party, including Serena Williams and Mindy Kaling.