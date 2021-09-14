From social media to the Met Gala! YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, TikTok star Addison Rae and more internet sensations attended the Met Gala on Monday, September 13, honoring the event’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme.

The model, 20, rocked a gold Louis Vuitton minidress with cutouts and an asymmetrical hem, as well as matching heels and earrings. She sported bold green eyeshadow with her hair curled at the ends for her Met Gala debut.

While the California native was in Paris last week, she arrived in New York City on Friday, September 10, and was spotted having dinner with Kendall Jenner.

In April, Chamberlain exclusively told Us Weekly how she styles every look with the best accessory — “confidence.” The “Anything Goes” podcast host said, “Muses always seem effortless and almost aloof. They don’t care what anyone thinks. They are poised and content with themselves. They could rock any hairstyle or rock no hairstyle if they wanted to. It’s badass — that’s how I’m trying to be.”

The Sister Squad member created her YouTube channel in 2016, uploading her first video the following year.

Meanwhile, Rae, also 20, began her social media career in July 2019, walking her first Met Gala carpet on Monday as well.

“I’m shaking in my boots,” the He’s All That star told Ilana Glazer while showing off her vintage Tom Ford for Gucci dress. “I don’t have boots on but still.”

The actress hinted at the inspiration behind her look on her Instagram Story, sharing photos of Marilyn Monroe, Cameron Diaz, Britney Spears and more celebrities wearing red.

When rumors spread last month that the “Obsessed” singer would attend the event, Rae clapped back via Twitter. She reposted a meme, reading, “Lady Gaga: Waitress can you get me a champagne. Addison Rae: I’m Addison Rae. Lady Gaga: OK Addison Rae. Get me some champagne.” The dancer joked, “I would do anything for u @ladygaga.”

Rae and her boyfriend, Omer Fedi, arrived in Manhattan on Saturday, September 11. The musician, 21, rocked MTV’s 38th annual Video Music Awards red carpet the following day. The singer did not attend Monday’s event with Rae.

Keep scrolling to see more social media stars at the Met Gala in epic looks on Monday, including Evan Mock.