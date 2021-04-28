Emma Chamberlain does it all. Not only has she become the cool-girl icon for teenage girls everywhere, but she’s also running her own Chamberlain Coffee company, landing partnerships with major fashion houses like Louis Vuitton and endlessly entertaining her 12.8 million Instagram followers from the comfort of her own bed.

Oh, and she somehow managed to make yoga pants (newly dubbed flare leggings) cool again.

Her authenticity, style icon status and connection to Gen Z made her the obvious choice as Mane Addicts’ 2021 Mane Muse, a title given out to “strong women and men who have passion and that ‘it’ factor.” The announcement — and unreal accompanying photo shoot — was released on Wednesday, April 28.

“To me, being a Mane Muse is not about what hairstyle you have, whether you are wearing a wig or going all natural, it’s about wearing whatever it may be with confidence,” Chamberlain tells Us Weekly in an exclusive interview.

The Bad Habit founder continues: “Muses always seem effortless and almost aloof. They don’t care what anyone thinks. They are poised and content with themselves. They could rock any hairstyle or rock no hairstyle if they wanted to. It’s badass — that’s how I’m trying to be.”

Chamberlain has certainly succeeded at striking the aloof-yet-totally-confident balance, so Mane Addicts and Ouai founder Jen Atkin knew the budding star would be the perfect Mane Muse for the website.

“She [Chamberlain] is someone who is at the forefront of her field and someone who continues to push the envelope while being authentically herself, which is an inspiration to so many, but most importantly our Gen Z community,” Atkin tells Stylish.

“She continues to push boundaries and raise the bar for those around her and can resonate with so many different types of people … In our Mane Muse collaboration, we took inspiration from that to recreate key trends and looks she loves.”

The team channeled Chamberlain’s muse status through three distinctly different looks. “We leaned into her new haircut, color and aesthetic to create individual looks that would make her feel like her best self,” Atkin explains.

In the first look, the Youtube sensation served up a business woman special in a gender fluid Homme Girls suit, which was paired with an unbuttoned shirt and square-toed shoes. As for the hair? It was in a chic half up half down — and, obviously, a center part.

The second style was all meshing Gen Z and early 2000s trends. Complete with a beaded choker necklace, baby front braids, Birkenstocks and a bubblegum pink Red Valentino workout set, Chamberlain truly embodied a “modern day media mogul.”

To wrap up the shoot, the influencer went full glam. She rocked a Georges Hobeika sparkly jumpsuit, tons of pearls and an uber-chic hairstyle complete with a butterfly jaw clip and pearl bobby pins.