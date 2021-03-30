See All the Wigs Getting Chrissy Teigen Through Her ‘Midlife Crisis’

Chrissy Teigen is having a “midlife crisis.” But fear not, the 35-year-old isn’t stepping away from the spotlight or buying a wild sport car. Instead, she’s decided to channel her creative energy in a way that serves her style — wearing wigs!

Yes, that’s right. The mom of two has recently upped her hair game. Sure, she’s known for her gorgeous curls, ethereal braids and the occasional messy bun. But as of late, she’s hid her brunette color time and again in favor of fun and funky shades.

We would normally attribute avid wig wearing to nothing more than a good time or style switch up, but in March 2021 Teigen revealed that there’s more to her wig wearing than meets the hair.

In an Instagram video, Teigen showed off her sleek silver wig with the caption, “trust me its my midlife lol.” Later the same week — still rocking her silver strands, she posted a photo alongside comedian Sebastian Maniscalco and artist Lana Gomez.

“This man, one of the most brutally funny people I’ve ever met, didn’t say a word about my midlife crisis hair for the entire taping,” she captioned the Instagram post.

“Midlife crisis” aside, Teigen’s wig habit has been months in the making. She switched things up at the start of the year with a purple wig, noting “the wig life chose me.’ To get her hair looking its best, she tapped hairstylist Irinel de León.

She amped up her obsession in the weeks that followed, sporting everything from a black curly ‘do a la Cher to a light pink lob.

The latter even scored her a romantic date night with hubby John Legend. Wondering what a night in looks like for the Legend household? A crime documentary and Moroccan takeout.

Given Teigen’s newfound love the wig life, we imagine that she’ll be sporting wigs on the regular here on out. But for now, Stylish is sharing every time the star has spiced up look in 2021.

So, keep scrolling for a definitive guide to Teigen’s wig collection.