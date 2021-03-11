The so-called Queen of L.A. Christine Chiu has quite the collection of wigs to go with her couture. And if anything was made clear in season 1 of the reality show, it’s that the wealthy socialite knows how to make a statement with her style.

She not only has a private off-location safe to store her many, many, many diamonds, but we’re convinced she also has a separate space to house her wigs, extensions and hair accessories. Because if the first 8 episodes were any indication, Chiu has just as many hairstyles as she does reasons to cause a fuss with costar Anna Shay.

The 38-year-old fashionista first floored us when she debuted a blunt black bob in episode 5 during her “To Keep it Tight” party at Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery. She paired her short wig with a pink leather dress, matching gloves and, of course, an exorbitant amount of diamond jewels.

Chiu had Us wigging out once again when she stepped out for matcha on March 10, 2021, wearing a white leather mini skirt and retro pattered top. Her hair-of-the-day featured a deep side part (because contrary to Gen Z’s opinion side parts are still in) with an asymmetrical lob.

Aside from her status as a wig connoisseur, the reality star, who is married to plastic surgeon and Chinese royalty Dr. Gabriel Chiu, is also one hot mama! She has an adorable son named Baby G. Oh, we can’t forget to mention that the mother-son duo have had multiple fashion shoots together both on and off-screen.

Netflix announced that Bling Empire will be returning for season 2, so we can’t wait to see what fabulous locks Chiu has in store.

Until new episodes hit the small screen though, keep scrolling because Stylish is sharing Chiu’s best wig styles to date!