Bangs are back! Well, actually, the tried-and-true hairstyle never really left, but Hollywood’s hottest stars have been updating the face-framing fringe with a 21st-century edge on and off the red carpet. From Sarah Hyland’s curtain cut and Sandra Oh’s curly eyebrow-gazers to Sarah Jessica Parker’s wispy side bangs and Rowan Blanchard’s trendy micro fringe, there is no shortage of celebrity bang inspo.

“Bangs go in and out of style, but, right now for makeup looks — especially those surrounding the red carpet — the focus is on the eyes and bangs help frame and accentuate this feature,” celeb hairstylist Ted Gibson (i.e. the man behind Oh’s curly cut at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards) tells Us of the resurgence. “I think a softer bang is on-trend right now. The ideal look offers a soft sexiness and overall fun and flirty vibe.”

For anyone who has naturally curly or wavy texture like Oh, Gibson says it’s important to avoid anything too blunt. “Those with curly hair need a bit of softness and the bangs need to be broken up a bit,” he says, but you are otherwise good to go.

If you have nerves about making the cut, take a cue from SJP. She had Us all doing a double take in February 2018 when she debuted wispy side bangs, and her go-to hair pro Serge Normant told Us at the time that the face-framing style was all about “versatility” and perfect for anyone looking to ease into the fringe effect. The best part? The layered look is “easier” to grow out than a straight-across cut.

Another way to try before you buy — ahem — cut: fake bangs. The models of the moment (think: Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and more) have all experimented with clip-in hairpieces that allow you to play with length and style sans scissors. But at some point, you just have to take the leap of faith. “Hair always grows back,” Gibson tells Us, “so go for it and take the plunge.”

From Constance Wu’s choppy bangs to Elizabeth Olsen’s blunt fringe, we’re rounding up all the celebrity fringe inspiration you’ll need for your next trip to the salon. Keep scrolling to see Hollywood’s best bangs!