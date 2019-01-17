After stars like Sandra Oh, Constance Wu and Elizabeth Olsen all stepped out at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, January 13, with bangs, the polarizing style officially became awards’ season’s top hair trend. With each lady rocking her own take on the fringe effect (Oh opted for curly; Wu went choppy; and Olsen kept things wispy), we decided to go straight to Oh’s mane man Ted Gibson to get his tips and tricks for styling bangs no matter your hair texture.

Fresh off her hosting gig at the 2019 Golden Globes (and making history with her Best Actress in a Drama win!), Oh debuted a new ‘do at Critics’ Choice that Gibson tells Us was a pretty spur-of-the-moment switch up.

“I think as a hairdresser, my job is to see something in my client that she doesn’t necessarily see in herself,” he explains. “I said to Sandra, ‘I think I should cut bangs,’ as I was styling her hair. I always say: never underestimate the relationship between a hairdresser and their client.”

Bangs! Bobs! Texture!: Hot Hair Trends From the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards

Let’s be real: the decision to cut bangs of any length or style is a big one, but the Killing Eve actress’ new fringe seemed particularly bold because of her naturally curly hair type. While anyone can pull off the look, Gibson agrees that there is a misconception that it is hard for women with non-straight hair textures to give bangs a go.

“Those with curly hair need a bit of softness and bangs need to be broken up a bit,” he says. “If you have curly hair, it’s important to not have your hairdresser cut blunt, straight across bangs.”

Gibson always encourages clients to come armed with “lots” of pictures that show “exactly” the cut they’re going for, but visual cues are especially important for bangs because there are so many options. The Critic’s Choice red carpet alone saw Oh with her lash-grazing spirals, Wu debuting a choppier, brow-length style and Olsen sporting a longer, curtain-like shape with her updo.

“I think a softer bang is on-trend right now,” Gibson shares. “Instead of harsh, blunt and straight across bangs, the ideal look offers a soft sexiness and overall fun and flirty vibe.”

Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2019: New Haircuts, Color, Bangs, Extensions and More

The best part? The cut has the ability to play up your peepers in a whole new way. “Bangs go in and out of style, but, right now for makeup looks — especially those surrounding the red carpet — the focus is on the eyes and bangs help frame and accentuate this feature,” he says.

7 Celebrity-Inspired Winter Hair Color Ideas to Update Your ‘Do

If you are getting ready to try the look, Gibson recommends investing in a multi-tasking styling product — like his Starring by Ted Gibson Shooting Star Texture Meringue — that can be applied pre-blow dry for added shine and definition. A good hairspray (he loves the iconic L’Oréal Elnett) doesn’t hurt either.

Ultimately, Gibson believes all women should experiment with a new cut or style at least twice a year. So whether it’s going shorter, adding layers or getting bangs, keeping things fresh is the name of the game. “Hair always grows back,” Gibson tells Us, “so go for it and take the plunge.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!