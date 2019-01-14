The 2019 Critics Choice Awards were packed with some of the biggest stars in movies and television. Held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, January 14, celebrities hit the red carpet looking as beautiful and stylish as ever. There were lots of chic pansuits (Julia Roberts‘ second one this awards season), long-sleeve gowns and sophisticated embellishments that were absolutely stunning.

From red carpet favorites like Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman to hot new-comers like Constance Wu and Kiki Layne, keep scrolling to see who wore what to the 24th annual Critics Choice Awards and find out the designers behind the looks!