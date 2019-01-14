On Sunday, January 13, celebrities took to the Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet looking as glam and fabulous as ever. Although they stepped out in some seriously stunning dresses (and pantsuits!), we couldn’t help but notice a few hot hair trends developing before our very own eyes.

We saw lots of awesome bangs, killer bobs and chic ponytails — and probably not for the last time this awards season. So from Constance Wu’s new bangs to Sandra Oh‘s incredible texture, keep scrolling to check out the hair trends celebrities rocked at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards sponsored by Lindt Chocolate and Fiji Water.