If part of your 2019 “new year, new you” vision includes a new hair color, some of Hollywood’s hottest leading ladies are here with all the inspiration you’ll need. Whether you’re a brunette looking to embrace your rich roots à la Meghan Markle or a blonde hoping to brighten things up like Hilary Duff, there are plenty of winter hair color ideas where that came from.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is singlehandedly proving the pastel trend is here to stay with Khloe adding a hint of rosé to her icy locks and Kylie debuting a bold blue ‘do. Anne Hathaway, meanwhile, has traded her traditionally chocolate brown tresses for an auburn shade for a new movie role. Oh, and then there are stars like Lucy Hale and Jennifer Lopez who are perennial best-tressed favorites.

Keep scrolling to see our favorite celeb-inspired winter hair color trends!