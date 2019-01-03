Tressed to Kill

7 Celebrity-Inspired Winter Hair Color Ideas to Update Your ‘Do

Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving to the set of "Un Nuevo Dia" at Telemundo Center to promote the film "Second Act" on December 14, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
If part of your 2019 “new year, new you” vision includes a new hair color, some of Hollywood’s hottest leading ladies are here with all the inspiration you’ll need. Whether you’re a brunette looking to embrace your rich roots à la Meghan Markle or a blonde hoping to brighten things up like Hilary Duff, there are plenty of winter hair color ideas where that came from.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is singlehandedly proving the pastel trend is here to stay with Khloe adding a hint of rosé to her icy locks and Kylie debuting a bold blue ‘do. Anne Hathaway, meanwhile, has traded her traditionally chocolate brown tresses for an auburn shade for a new movie role. Oh, and then there are stars like Lucy Hale and Jennifer Lopez who are perennial best-tressed favorites.

Keep scrolling to see our favorite celeb-inspired winter hair color trends!