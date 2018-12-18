If we’re being honest, we didn’t see pink becoming a big holiday color, but somehow it’s seeming more and more like the successor to its sister red for the festive throne — and that includes in the world of hair color. On the heels of Ashley Tisdale debuting a bubblegum pink hue last week, celeb hair guru Andrew Fitzsimons shared on Instagram over the weekend that he had just given Khloe Kardashian a icy rose ‘do — and now we know exactly how to recreate it (hint: all it takes is a trip to the drugstore!).

In an Instagram post on Sunday, December 16, Fitzsimons showed off the Keeping Up the Kardashians star’s freshly colored tresses. “💕One of the biggest hearts I know💖 Today with @KhloeKardashian,” he captioned the cute pic, in which True’s mama has cotton candy-like locks and rosy makeup to match.

Lighter and brighter than the usual pastel hair shade, Kardashian’s color — complete with a bombshell bedhead blowout — feels like an updated take on trend, and Fitzsimons used the $9.99 L’Oréal Paris Colorista 1-Day Spray in Pastel Pink to perfect the hue.

The temporary color mist comes in 10 shades ranging from metallics (think: silver and rose gold) to brights (i.e. hot pink, purple, blue) that disappear after one wash. While lighter shades like the reality star’s baby pink show up best on a blonde or platinum base, the pigmented formula can be used on any hair type or color.

To craft Kardashian’s lived-in waves, the hair pro first added flat iron bends here and there for a bit of body and texture. He then sprayed the color mist throughout, brushing it through where needed, for a more subtle effect that incorporated her icy blonde base.

And while Fitzsimons used the Colorista spray from root to tip, it can also be misted in more targeted areas to create highlights, lowlights and everything in between.

