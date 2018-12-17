’Tis the season for fun and festive hair and makeup! The holidays are upon Us, which means it’s the perfect time to jazz up your go-to beauty routine with a bit of glitz and glam. Fortunately, celebs have been bringing their A-game on the red carpet and beyond with looks to inspire your party vibe.

Whether you’re looking for makeup ideas à la Saoirse Ronan‘s mega-watt glow and Lupita Nyonog’o’s glittery disco-inspired eyes or creative hair ‘dos like Blake Lively’s voluminous curls and Kate Middleton’s preppy headband, there is no shortage of star beauty looks to experiment with before the year is through.

From your work parties and happy hours to Christmas day and New Year’s Eve, keep scrolling for our favorite celebrity-inspired holiday hair and makeup looks!