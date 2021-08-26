He’s obsessed with her! Addison Rae and Omer Fedi are officially an item — and things are quickly heating up.

“Addison and Omar are super into each other,” an insider tells Us Weekly exclusively about the pair, noting that “they’ve been together for four months.”

Rae, 20, and Fedi, 21, were spotted holding hands on a date in Los Angeles on Monday, August 23, prompting fans to wonder whether they were more than friends. The TikTok star also teased their romance on her Instagram Story, sharing a kiss with her new flame.

“She’s very into him. She thinks he’s so cool and loves his music,” the source adds about the duo, who have “a lot of mutual friends in common.”

The dancer and the musician are “very smitten” with one another and their relationship is “getting pretty serious,” the insider tells Us.

In March, the He’s All That actress split from fellow social media star Bryce Hall. At the time, a source revealed that Rae thought Hall, 21, “has a lot of growing up to do and that he brings too much drama into her life.”

The exes, who dated on and off since late 2019, went their separate ways after Hall was accused of cheating. However, the Maryland native claimed the situation had been blown “way out of proportion” online.

“Both of us are going through a s–t ton of things right now behind the scenes that we don’t necessarily comfortably want to talk about, to a camera especially,” he explained in a YouTube video in March. “With all that stress, we’ve mutually decided that it would be best if we parted ways. I don’t want to be painted as the bad guy in this situation, at all.”

Rae also confirmed her single status when she called the YouTuber her ex-boyfriend during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

“So the night recording this… I was driving right before the studio, I had dropped off my ex-boyfriend, my boyfriend at the time,” she said in March while promoting her single “Obsessed.”

Following the breakup, the “Mama Knows Best” podcast host opened up about focusing on herself and her happiness.

“With social media nowadays, I think it’s really important to love yourself for who you are because there are so many negative things that happen online,” Rae said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March.

Rae’s new man seems to be a great fit for the performer, and he has a close connection to her friend Kourtney Kardashian. Two months ago, Fedi performed in Venice Beach, California, with Travis Barker, who has been dating the reality star, 42.

“Hot Boys Summer,” the guitarist captioned an Instagram photo alongside Barker, 45, and Machine Gun Kelly in June.

With reporting by Travis Cronin