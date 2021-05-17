Bestie approved! Kourtney Kardashian‘s friend, TikTok star Addison Rae, shared her opinion on the reality star’s romance with musician Travis Barker.

“I’m obsessed,” the dancer, 20, told Entertainment Tonight at the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet on Sunday, May 16.

The He’s All That star was all smiles as she gave the Hollywood couple her stamp of approval. “I love Kourtney and I love Travis,” she shared. “They’re both amazing people and I wish them the best. They’re so cute.”

Rae, who appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians earlier this year, isn’t the only one who supports Barker, 45, and Kardashian, 42.

Kardashian’s close friend Tracy Romulus commented on a PDA-filled Instagram post, “Can we start wedding planning yet? You guys are the cutest ❤️❤️❤️.”

An insider recently told Us Weekly exclusively that the Poosh founder’s inner circle hears the wedding bells ringing already.

“Kourtney and Travis are so happy together,” the source said in April. “And friends think they absolutely will be getting engaged sooner rather than later.”

Though Travis hasn’t put a ring on it yet, he has done something a little more permanent — tattoos. The Barker Wellness founder first tattooed “Kourtney” on his body in April, and he recently let Kardashian herself tattoo the words “I love you” on him.

Barker, 45, shares son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and the teens have shown their support for their dad’s new relationship on social media. “True love,” Landon commented on one photo.

Meanwhile, Kourtney shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick. Though Disick is currently dating Amelia Gray Hamlin, the narrative on Keeping Up With the Kardashians is a little different since it was filmed when the parents were both single.

“Well, I love you and I’m ready to marry you right here, right now,” Disick said in an April episode. “Kourtney knows that we’ll eventually get married and live a good life.”

However, the mother of three made it pretty clear that she and Disick aren’t getting back together in the near future, though. “Scott and I have had these talks before so I just think him and I have our own private understanding of what would even need to happen for that to even be a consideration and I just don’t think it’s really fair to talk about it in front of the whole family as if it’s everyone’s business,” she said.