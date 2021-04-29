The kids approve! Travis Barker’s son, Landon, weighed in on his dad’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian — and he’s into it.

When the Blink-182 drummer, 45, shared a series of Instagram photos with the reality star, 42, on Tuesday, April 27, his son, 17, commented, “True love ❤️❤️” beneath the post.

The couple have been vacationing in Canyon Point, Utah, at the luxurious Amangiri resort, where they’ve been enjoying boat rides, taking scenic hikes and engaging in a ton of PDA. In one of the videos included in Barker’s post, he rubs his hand over Kardashian’s backside, and in another photo, the pair kiss while walking across a ravine.

The Poosh founder has also been sharing affectionate snaps from the trip. On Monday, April 26, she posted a steamy photo of herself making out with her boyfriend in the desert while wearing a very tiny bikini with the caption, “Just Like Heaven.”

Barker’s daughter, Alabama, 15, commented on that post with a series of heart emojis. The musician shares Landon and Alabama with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, whom he divorced in 2008 after nearly four years of marriage.

The oldest Kardashian sister has known Barker for years but they didn’t start dating till last year. In January, an insider confirmed to Us Weekly that the duo were “officially a couple” and had been together “for a couple months.”

In February, they went Instagram official with a photo of themselves holding hands, and since then their love has only gotten stronger. Earlier this month, a source told Us that the couple’s friends think the pair are headed to the altar.

“Kourtney and Travis are so happy together,” the insider explained. “And friends think they absolutely will be getting engaged sooner rather than later.”

Kardashian’s large family also approves of Barker, despite recent episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians where her sisters tried to get her back together with ex Scott Disick, with whom she shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8. Her mom, Kris Jenner, even gave the Famous Stars and Straps founder one of the personalized golf bags she bought the whole family for Easter.

“She’s really happy with Travis and she’s gotten a lot of approval on him as well,” a source told Us earlier this month. “He gets her and they have fun.”

Moakler, 46, is on board with the relationship as well, telling Us exclusively that she just wants Barker to find someone who makes their children happy. “As long as she’s great to my kids and they’re both happy, I’m happy for them,” she said in February. “I absolutely am super happy for them.”