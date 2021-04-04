It wouldn’t be a Kardashian family holiday without a big spread, lavish gifts and … a bikini selfie (or five). Kris Jenner went all out while hosting Easter at her Palm Springs home.

The 65-year-old momager surprised her kids with matching golf clubs, golf carts and lessons on Sunday, April 4.

“Oh, my gosh. I just woke up on this Easter Sunday and came into the kitchen. And my mom treats Easter like it’s Christmas, you guys have no idea,” Kim Kardashian began via in a series of Instagram Stories on Sunday, showing off their new monogrammed golf bags. “Look what she got all of us. Oh, my God, you guys, we’re gonna be golfers. This is so cute! Of course, she had to get one for herself too so we can all match.”

In addition to golf lessons, Kris gifted Kim, 40, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner matching golf carts.

“The family that golfs together …” the KKW Beauty CEO wrote alongside another glimpse at the gifts.

While Kim, Khloé, 36, Kendall, 25, and Kylie, 23, have all posted snaps from Palm Springs, Kourtney, 41, appears to still be in Utah with boyfriend Travis Barker. That didn’t stop Kris from putting out Easter baskets for all of her grandkids, including the Poosh founder’s sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

“How cute is my mom? Seriously,” Kim said, showing off the baskets. “She really went all out.”

Easter Sunday marks the Skims founder’s first major holiday since filing for divorce from husband Kanye West in February. The pair, who have been rocky since the summer of 2020, share four kids: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 22 months. Kris gave an update on her daughter during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on March 25.

“Kim’s good, she’s good. She’s really, really busy working on all the different projects that she’s doing,” the In the Kitchen with Kris cookbook author assured Ellen DeGeneres. “I don’t know how she does it with all those grandbabies. She’s got a lot of energy, that kid.”

The Selfish author took some time off to rest up in Palm Springs, posing for pics with Kylie on Saturday, April 3.

“As we should,” the Kylie Cosmetics CEO wrote alongside photos of her and her sister in skimpy bathing suits via Instagram.

Kim replied, “Yup!!!!!”

Scroll through to see snaps from the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Easter celebrations: