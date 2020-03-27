Such a sexy family! The Kardashian-Jenner clan have shown off their infamous curves in all sorts of ways, including through some seriously steamy bikini snaps. And, no surprise, their swimwear is off the charts. So we rounded up some of the very best Kardashian-Jenner bikini snaps — and there’s even a Kris look.

A Comprehensive Guide to the Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Best Beauty Tips — Including Advice From Kendall, Kylie, Kim and More!

Kim, who shares the most bikini pictures, tends to switch things up depending on where she is and what she’s doing. For instance, January 21, 2020, she struck a post in a super chic crochet halter number that we honestly cannot get enough of. However, when she’s with the kids she usually wears something a bit more practical. You know, a swimsuit that can actually get wet.

Kylie is all about the standout pieces, going bold either with color, cut or pattern while Kendall keeps it sleek and simple in small stylish numbers. But probably the teeny, tiniest bikini of the bunch is Kourtney’s string two-piece she posted on March 24, 2020, from her recent Palm Spring Trip.

The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2020: Stars Lookin’ Fabulous in Trendy Bikinis and Swimsuits

Even the matriarch has killer swim style. On October 9, 2019, the KKW Beauty founder shared a super sexy throwback of her mom wearing a zebra-print bikini posing with close-friend Faye Resnick. “I mean… who is hotter than my mom after giving birth to brother!” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

From Kris’ throwback zebra number to Kylie’s matching moment, keep scrolling to see all the best Kardashian-Jenner bikini pics.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)



