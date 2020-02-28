Finally! The Kardashian-Jenner clan spilled some of their best beauty secrets on Kourtney K’s lifestyle website, Poosh, and Us Weekly highly recommends taking notes — because yes, they’re that good.

Best Behind-the-Scenes Snaps from Kim Kardashian’s Fashion Fittings: They’re ‘Better Than the Final Look’

It’s no secret that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars know a thing or two about beauty. Their glam squads consist of the biggest names in the biz and they’re the brains behind some of the most beloved products at your local cosmetics store.

Kim Kardashian, 39, owns KKW Beauty, which officially launched in June 2017. Kylie Jenner unveiled Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 and Kylie Skin, in 2019, before selling the majority stake of her company to beauty giant, Coty Inc, last November.

All the Times Kylie Jenner Matched Outfits to People, Cars and Other Surroundings

Kylie and Kim have recruited their family members for fun collabs, too. Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian partnered with Kim in 2019 to launch a fragrance collection complete with three scents created by each of the sisters. And Kris Jenner teamed up with Kylie in 2018 to create a makeup line with her daughter.

Just recently, supermodel Kendall Jenner revealed that she will finally be teaming up with Kylie on a collection now that her Estée Lauder beauty contract has ended.

With that being said, the family full of stunners most definitely qualify as beauty experts and thankfully, they’re willing to share their biggest tips. From beauty shopping advice and DIY formula recipes to skincare hacks and must-have products, the Kardashian-Jenner family is here to help.

Kendall shared the ultimate skincare travel tip that (*hint*) might help you sleep more soundly at night. And younger sister Kylie knows how annoying it is when that pricey spray tan doesn’t last, but thankfully, she has a helpful hack to solve your self-tan woes.

Celebrities Are Obsessed With Kim Kardashian’s Skims Shapewear — Here’s Proof!

For these tips and more, keep scrolling for beauty advice from the world-famous, Skims-wearing Kardashian-Jenner family!