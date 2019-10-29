Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear line is quickly taking over social media as celebrities like Ashley Graham, Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner take to the ‘gram to show their love for the shape-enhancing undergarments.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star launched Skims in September 2019 and the collection sold out in minutes. According to TMZ, she racked in a casual $2 million dollars in profit in that time.

But that’s not to say the launch was totally seamless. The shapewear line was originally named Kimono, which was met with accusations of cultural appropriation. The founder apologized to her fans via Instagram for failing to understand the term’s cultural significance and decided to change the brand name to Skims in August.

Following the success of her original launches like comfy, sculpting bras and sheer one-pieces, the beauty and fashion guru launched the Cotton Collection and Contour Bonded Collection. The Cotton Collection features comfy pieces perfect for lounging around the house, like the Cotton Plunge Bralette and the Cotton Rib Boxer. The Contour Bonded Collection is the line’s strongest level of shapewear and is ideal for smoothing the tummy area.

The shapewear is designed to be worn underneath your clothes to enhance your shape, but — as you’ve probably seen on social media — they’re also super flattering and photogenic on their own! Jenner and Richie have showed ‘em off by taking mirror selfies and Selena Gomez did too — before she took it down to replace it with a photo of her with friend Taylor Swift, which some suggested was a nod to her friend’s feud with the reality family.

But that’s not to say that selfies are the only reason you should try Skims. Ashley Graham’s raved about how comfortable the Skims Sculpting Bra is and Wendy Williams even wore a piece on the red carpet under her sheer Dolce & Gabbana dress! And Lisa Rinna proved that its made for a long night of dancing when she posted a video to her Instagram feed grooving to “Gold Digger” in the Mid-Thigh Sculpting Bodysuit.

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to see some of your favorite celebrities wearing pieces from the Skims shapewear collection.