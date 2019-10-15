Kim Kardashian has the perfect excuse to lounge around in your underwear all day long. The reality star-turned-entrepreneur just dropped the Skims Cotton Collection — and you’re going to want to act fast before it sells out!

“I am so excited for the @skims cotton collection to launch this Tuesday,” she wrote in an Instagram caption about the launch on Sunday, October 13. “It’s the most comfortable everyday bras and underwear in all of the tones I love! The comfy basics! I’m wearing the @skims Cotton Underwire Bra ($48) in kyanite, coming soon in 31 band and cup sizes. Shop the Cotton Collection on October 15 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST.”

The Cotton Collection includes a range of essentials, perfect for lounging around solo or with company. There are five different styles of bras and underwear, thermal leggings, a cropped tank, T-shirt and a slip dress. There’s basically everything you could need to chill in style, available in five muted colors that will make your monochrome-loving heart sing.

Just like the rest of the Skims offerings, all of the pieces in the Cotton Collection are affordable — and size inclusive, too! Prices start at $18 for the Cotton Dipped Thong to a $56 Cotton Wide Strap Balconette and sizes range from XXS through 4XL.

Originally called Kimono Shapewear, the founder changed the brand name to Skims Solutionwear in September after being accused of cultural appropriation. She explained the inspiration for the new brand name on Instagram on August 26: “I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone’s skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies.”

Scroll through for a look at some of our favorite pieces from the collection, but don’t study them for too long…or else.