Believe it or not, celebrities aren’t always decked out in their most fabulous designer clothing and their fanciest jewelry. And as much as we love a full-glam red carpet moment, it’s refreshing to see our favorite actresses, singers and social media superstars throw on a cozy sweatshirt or sweatpants — or both! — to prove their just like Us after all.

These Are the Best Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2019

The best part about celebs wearing sweats is seeing how they style the look! Whether it’s to catch a flight at the nearest airport, run errands in the city or to take a trip to the nail salon for a fresh pedicure, stars always find a way to make their looks unique to their individual style. Some celebs like Justin Bieber appreciate a super-casual look to get errands done, while those like Gigi Hadid see sweats as yet another opportunity to look fashionable and chic.

Sam Smith Is Slaying the Makeup Game With Glitter Eyeliner, Sparkly Lip Gloss, False Lashes — and More!

If you’re here for sweatsuit inspiration, you’ve come to the right place! Supermodels like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin will show you how to perfect the art of monochromatic athleisure and Emily Ratajkowski is serving up style inspo if you’re looking to elevate your boring graphic T-shirt and sweats look. And then there’s Hilary Duff, who demonstrates how a statement piece or two can take your ensemble from drab to fab!

Keep scrolling to see some of your favorite celebrities in casual ensembles, including Camila Cabello, Rita Ora, Jennifer Lopez and more!