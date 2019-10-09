Sam Smith is on fire! The Grammy Award-winning artist has been taking to the ‘gram — and the red carpet — to share so many fun makeup looks as of late. We can’t get enough of the star’s glamorous snaps, which means it’s about time we celebrate them for all to admire!

To be clear, Smith’s been wearing natural makeup for some time for red carpet events and on-stage performances, but it’s not until recently that the singer’s been debuting fresh, trendy looks on social media — like color, shimmer and drama! A few of our favorites as of recent include a gold glitter eyeshadow look featuring a bold set of falsies, a sultry smokey eye for a fun night out with friends and the perfect low-key cat-eye.

The “Stay With Me” hitmaker’s adventurous beauty looks align with their decision to be true to themselves. On September 9, 2019, Smith wore heels on the red carpet for the very first time for the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London. In an Instagram post detailing the emotional experience, Smith wrote, “There was a time where I thought I’d never ever ever be able to be myself like this in front of the industry or anyone. It feels so good and I just wanted to share that with you all, and share a picture of my GORJ Gucci heels. They’ll always be my virgin heels.”

Smith came out as gender non-binary in March of 2019 and announced that their gender pronouns are they/them in September. With these positive changes set in motion, we can only hope that means the star will be giving fans even more high heels and makeup content in the near future.

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to see some Smith’s best makeup moments of all time!