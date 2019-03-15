Sam Smith opened up about gender identity in a new interview with Jameela Jamil’s I Weigh series, during which the singer came out as nonbinary and genderqueer.

“You do not identify in a gender. You are a mixture of all these different things. You are your own special creation,” the 26-year-old said when asked during the Friday, March 15, sit-down to explain what the labels mean. “That is how I take it. I am not male or female. I think I float somewhere in between — somewhat on the spectrum.”

In addition, Smith shared how his feminine side impacted his feelings about gender. “I’ve sometimes sat there and questioned, ‘Do I want a sex change?’” the crooner noted. “It’s something I still think about, but I don’t think it is [something I want to do].”

Elsewhere in the interview, the “Dancing With a Stranger” singer revealed that he developed breasts as a child due to estrogen in his chest. He also spoke out about body image and his decision to get liposuction at age 12.

Smith hinted at identifying as nonbinary in October 2017. “I don’t know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man,” he told The Sunday Times. The “Too Good at Goodbyes” artist also admitted at the time: “I love a heel, I’ve got loads of heels at home.”

The songwriter came out as gay at 10, though he regretted the early focus on his sexuality. “I remember, at the beginning of my career, being called a ‘gay singer,’ and I didn’t want that. I wanted to be seen as a singer first, before people spoke about my private life,” Smith confessed to The Sunday Times. “And now it’s changed — I’ve changed. I realize that maybe I don’t mind that title.”

The Oscar winner split from actor Brandon Flynn in June 2018 after nine months of dating.

