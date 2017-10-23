Sam Smith isn’t holding back anymore. With the release of his highly-anticipated sophomore album, Thrill of It All, just days away, the Grammy award winner spoke candidly about his gender, drinking and love for a killer pair of heels.

In an interview with The Sunday Times posted on Sunday, October 22, the singer, 25, reflected on his sexuality saying: “I remember, at the beginning of my career, being called a ‘gay singer’, and I didn’t want that. I wanted to be seen as a singer first, before people spoke about my private life. And now it’s changed — I’ve changed. I realize that maybe I don’t mind that title.”

His new album features a song titled “Him,” which is about a son coming out to his father. When asked if he identifies as a ‘cis’ man — cisgender is a term for people whose gender identity matches the gender they were assigned at birth — Smith responded: “I don’t know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man.”

Meanwhile, the singer recalled spending too much time going out and drowning his sorrows in a not-so-healthy way over the past year. “I went out too much, I started drinking way too much and I started smoking cigarettes, stupidly. And I lost a little bit of control towards the end. I haven’t drunk now in 2.5 months,” he shared. “I will drink again—it wasn’t ‘A Drinking Problem.’”

When it comes to fashion, Smith shared one of his favorite items: “I love a heel, I’ve got loads of heels at home.”

Though he’s been recently photographed with 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn, the English singer-songwriter confirmed he doesn’t have a boyfriend and has yet to be in a long-term relationship “where I believe someone has loved me back fully.”

Thrill of It All is set to be released on Friday, November 3.

