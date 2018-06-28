Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn have split after nine months of dating, The Sun reports.



The “Too Good at Goodbyes” singer, 26, deleted all of the photos of the 24-year-old 13 Reasons Why star on his Instagram. Smith has also shared cryptic messages on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 26, including a photo that read “Love” and a screenshot of Clean Bandit and Julia Michaels‘ song “I Miss You.”

Flynn, on the other hand, still has photos of Smith on his Instagram, including his sweet birthday shoutout from last month.

“He’s in a different time zone and it’s hit his birthday! Just finishing his European leg of his tour, at 26 he’s accomplished so much. He’s an angel!” the actor captioned a photo of Smith on May 18. “He makes me so f—king happy and I hope everyone goes and shares all the birthday love, it ain’t easy getting old but he’s doing it with grace 😆 thank you for everything, Samuel! Happy 26, here’s to another amazing year of life!”

Smith and Flynn were first spotted together in October 2017, kissing in New York City. A source told Us at the time that they were “afraid to show some PDA.”

The two also attended the 2018 Grammy Awards together in January.

Earlier that month, Smith gushed about their relationship during an interview in V Magazine. “I’m in a relationship right now and for the first time, I think I deserve to be happy,” he said on January 3. “I’m actually asking myself if I’m going to be writing some happy love songs soon.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!