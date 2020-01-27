With another year’s worth of Grammys awarded, it’s high time to check in on Grammy Award records and all the big names who have broken them over the course of the awards show’s six-decade history.

Taylor Swift skipped the 2019 Grammys on Sunday, February 10 — instead opting to attend the British Academy Film Awards with boyfriend Joe Alwyn — but she broke a Grammy record back in 2010 when she was still verging on the country side of pop music. Swift was barely out of her teens at the time, but the record holder for youngest Grammy winner was 12 years younger when she won.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were also no-shows on Sunday, but they’re still legends in the Recording Grammy’s eyes. Jay-Z is close to breaking two records — one for most Grammy nominations (77) and another for most Grammys won by a songwriter (22) — and Beyoncé broke a record in 2010 that Adele tied in 2012, as detailed in the gallery below.

And though Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, Kanye West and Stevie Wonder have all earned 20 or more Grammy Awards so far, not one of those artists are close to beating the record for the most lifetime Grammy wins. Scroll down to see that record holder and several more stars whose award shelves must be needing reinforcements.