The queen of the Grammys! Beyoncé became the most-awarded artist in Grammy Awards history on Sunday, February 5, after her fourth win of the evening.

The “Break My Soul” songstress, 41, broke the late Georg Solti’s record of 31 wins when she won her 32nd award, taking home the trophy for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance. The category’s other nominees included Bonobo, Diplo, Odesza and Rüfüs du Sol.

“This is an honor — because we are witnessing history,” James Corden said while presenting the award, opening the envelope for the category. “Breaking the record for the most Grammy wins of all time. Show your respect, it’s Renaissance, Beyoncé.”

As the Houston native walked to the stage, the crowd at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles — including her husband, Jay-Z — gave her a standing ovation.

“Thank you so much. I’m trying not to be too emotional,” the “Cuff It” singer began. “And I’m trying to just receive this night. I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God. I’d like to thank my Uncle Jonny, who’s not here, but he’s here in spirit. I’d like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me and pushing me. I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching. I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing this genre. God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys.”

The award was Beyoncé’s fourth win of the evening. During the pre-telecast ceremony, she won Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa” and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul.” After the telecast began, she scored Best R&B Song for “Cuff It,” tying Solti’s record.

In 2021, the Obsessed actress became the most decorated female artist in Grammy history after racking up her 28th win. She has the most nominations at the 2023 ceremony, with a total of nine.

“We won 3 y’all!” the “XO” singer wrote via Instagram before winning her Best Dance/Electronic Album award. “To my Hive, thank y’all so much for all of your love and loyalty! Big thank you for the BREAK MY SOUL and CUFF IT wins!!! To The Dream, Tricky, HOV, and Big Freedia. I love y’all! … It feels great to be honored for the vocal performance. Thank you to all the talented vocalists who killed those beautiful TikTok renditions! I feel very grateful and filled with joy!”

The “Black Parade” singer dedicated Renaissance, which debuted in July 2022, to her late uncle Jonny, who died from AIDS-related complications. “A big thank you to my Uncle Jonny. He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album,” she wrote in a statement about the album at the time. “Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you.”

When Beyoncé won a GLAAD Media Award in 2019, she dedicated the trophy to Jonny, describing him as “the most fabulous gay man” she’d ever known. “He lived his truth,” the “Irreplaceable” crooner continued. “He was brave and unapologetic during a time when this country wasn’t as accepting, and witnessing his battle with HIV was one of the most painful experiences I’ve ever lived. I’m hopeful that his struggles serve to open pathways for other young people to live more freely. LGBTQI rights are human rights.”