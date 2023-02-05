Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Glamour at the Grammys! The 65th annual awards show is just hours away — and music’s biggest names came to slay.

The highly-anticipated ceremony is set to take place at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) on Sunday, February 5, after being held in Las Vegas in 2022.

Trevor Noah is returning as the evening’s host after running the soirée last year and in 2021. “One of my favorite things about the Grammys as a whole is it is one of the few places where you get to experience artists in their rawest element, which is performing their music live,” he told Billboard in a December 2022 interview.

To Noah’s point, the 64th celebration did not disappoint. Kourtney Kardashian proudly cheered on her now-husband, Travis Barker, during his joint performance with H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz and Lady Gaga moved the audience with her solo rendition of two songs off her and Tony Bennett’s album, Love for Sale, including the title track.

“I love you Tony, I miss you,” Gaga said before her fellow musicians rose to give her a standing ovation. (The duo won the Grammy for Traditional Pop Vocal Album.)

Fan-favorite stars also dressed to impress.

Megan Thee Stallion turned heads in an animal print frock by Roberto Cavalli as Carrie Underwood looked like a princess in a gold Dolce & Gabbana gown. Dua Lipa looked fierce in Versace, and Billie Eilish brought the edge in Rick Owens.

As for what fans can expect at Sunday’s event, Us Weekly’s Stylish is predicting “naked” dresses, sparkling gowns and tailored suits — all of which were seen on stars at previous 2023 awards ceremonies.

In addition to fashion, viewers will be moved by well-deserved wins and over-the-top performances.

Beyoncé has racked up nine nominations for her album Renaissance. The nods brought her career total to a whopping 88, making her the most-nominated artist in Grammy history. The 41-year-old Texas native is tied with husband Jay-Z for the industry record.

Though Beyoncé is leading the pack, she is facing off against Adele, Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Harry Styles and more.

Lizzo, 34, is up for Album of the Year for Special — which she dropped in July 2022, Record of the Year for “About Damn Time,” Song of the Year for the same track as well as Best Pop Solo Performance. She also scored the Best Pop Vocal Album nomination for Special.

In addition to possibly taking home many awards, the Michigan native is scheduled to take the stage to perform.

Blige, 52, Bad Bunny, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Kim Petras and Sam Smith are slated to belt out their hits too.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks from the 2023 Grammys red carpet: