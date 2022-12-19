Music to our ears! The Grammy Awards are returning to Los Angeles after taking over Las Vegas in 2022.

The 65th annual awards show will be held at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) on February 5, 2023. Trevor Noah is hosting the ceremony for the third year in a row — and he couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of music’s biggest night.

“One of my favorite things about the Grammys as a whole is it is one of the few places where you get to experience artists in their rawest element, which is performing their music live,” he told Billboard in a December 15 interview. “Brandi Carlile performing a song live and you’re hearing her voice and listening to her play her instruments — there’s nothing like it. You develop a deep appreciation for what these people are doing beyond just the music that they make.”

Nominations were announced weeks prior, with Beyoncé leading the pack for her album Renaissance. Her nine nods brought her career total to a staggering 88, making her the most-nominated artist in Grammy history. The 41-year-old Texas native is tied with husband Jay-Z for the industry record.

Over the years, the “Break My Soul” singer has collected 28 trophies from the Grammys. At the 2021 ceremony — also hosted by Noah — she won Best R&B Performance, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Music Video, the latter of which she shared with daughter Blue Ivy, now 10.

“I am so honored. I am so excited,” the “Single Ladies” performer gushed during her acceptance speech as she officially became the most Grammy-awarded female musician ever. “As an artist, I consider it my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times, and it’s been such a difficult time. I wanted to uplift encourage and celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world. This is so overwhelming. I’ve been working my whole life, and I can’t believe this happened. It’s such a magical night. Thank you so much.”

The Lion King star faces stiff competition at the 2023 ceremony, facing off against Adele, Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Harry Styles and more. Beyoncé previously went head-to-head with Adele, 34, in 2017 when the British songstress swept the Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year categories.

“For me, my album of the year was Lemonade, so a piece of me did die inside as a Beyoncé stan,” the “Rolling in the Deep” artist teased in the pressroom after the awards. “I’m not going to lie, cause I was completely rooting for her — I voted for her.”

Scroll down for everything to know about the 2023 Grammys: