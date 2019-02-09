Brandi Carlile is the one to watch at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. The singer, 37, is nominated for six awards – but how much do you know about her? Us Weekly put together a video to catch you up to speed ahead of the Sunday, February 10, show.

Ahead of the event, Us caught up with Carlile, who opened up about life at home with her two children, 4 and 11 months, that she shares with wife Catherine Shepherd. “My wife is biological mother to our youngest and I’m biological mother to our oldest and their traits are so much like us,” she revealed at the Warner Music Group Grammy Party sponsored by FIJI Water on Thursday, February 7. “I had a really hard time coming out of my shell when I was my youngest age. And she’s like that too – she’s very serious, she won’t smile in photos. She’s really smart and really deep. She’s deep.”

She continued: “And then my 1-year-old is just goofy, she’s just her mom – really strong, really tough, and kind of eccentric in a way.”

While the singer made waves when becoming the most nominated female at the 2019 Grammys, this wasn’t her first nod! In 2015, she earned her first nomination for Best Americana Album for her album The Firewatcher’s Daughter. This year, she’s nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance for “The Joke,” and Album of the Year and Best Americana Album for By the Way, I Forgive You.

For more on Brandi Carlile, watch the video above!

The Grammy Awards air on CBS Sunday, February 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

