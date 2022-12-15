A message from the queen. Meghan Markle revealed that Beyoncé sent her a supportive message after her and Prince Harry’s March 2021 tell-all interview.

“Beyoncé just texted,” the Duchess of Sussex, 41, recalled in throwback footage from the sixth episode of Harry & Meghan filmed the day after the Q&A aired on CBS. The Duke of Sussex, 38, jokingly gasped, adding: “Shut up. Just checking in. Just casual.”

The Bench author then read the 41-year-old pop star’s message to her husband. “I still can’t believe she knows who I am,” Meghan said in the episode, which premiered on Thursday, December 15. “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”

Harry paused before concluding, “That’s well said.”

While the “Break My Soul” songstress offered her support, the couple hinted that Harry’s brother, Prince William, was less pleased with the interview.

“What am I looking at?” Meghan asked her husband as he showed her something on his phone while she was talking to Tyler Perry. “Wow. … H just got a text from his brother.”

The Invictus Games founder said, “I wish I knew what to do.” The Suits alum then hugged him and suggested they “take a breather” and “get some air” before making any decisions.

During the now-famous interview, the twosome discussed the reasons for their January 2020 decision to step down from the royal family, with Harry pointing to racism as one of the major reasons they chose to leave. “It was a large part of it,” the former military pilot told CBS.

Perry, for his part, thought they could have been even more candid about what happened behind closed doors. “When I watched it, I thought, ‘There’s so much more she could have said,'” the director, 53, explained in the docuseries. “But because she’s such a classy, elegant woman, she didn’t.”

After the tell-all aired, the Prince of Wales, 40, publicly denied his brother’s claims, telling reporters, “We’re very much not a racist family.”

In part two of the Netflix series, Harry revealed that his exit from the royal family put a major strain on his relationship with his older brother, claiming that William screamed and shouted at him during a January 2020 meeting about the situation, which King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II also attended.

“I mean, the saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother, so that he’s now on the institution’s side,” Harry explained. “Part of that, I get. I understand, right? That’s his inheritance. So, to some extent it’s already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and the continuation of this institution.”

Harry & Meghan is now streaming on Netflix.