The big conclusion. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries, Harry & Meghan, ended with the couple breaking down how they “made it to the other side.”

“There’s times when I’ve been angry, but I can’t be that angry because I genuinely feel that I — and we — are exactly where we’re supposed to be,” Harry, 38, said in episode 6.

Still, he can admit that he misses some things about his past life.

“I miss the weird family gatherings when we’re all sort of brought together under one roof for, you know, certain times of the year ‚ that I miss. Being part of the institution meant that I was in the U.K. So I miss the U.K. I miss my friends,” Harry told the cameras. “I’ve lost a few friends in this process as well. … I mean, I came [to Los Angeles] because I was changed. I changed to the point that I’d outgrown my environment. Therefore, this was the most obvious place to come. You know, it’s one of the places where I think my mom [Princess Diana] was probably gonna end up living potentially.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their intentions to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family” but still “fully support Her Majesty The Queen” via a statement in January 2020. One year later, however, the palace declared that “in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible” for the twosome “to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.”

Throughout the six-part docuseries, Harry and Meghan have been candid about the reasons behind their royal exit.

“Hi. So we’re here on Wednesday the something of March. We’ve just finished our two weeks, our, like, final push, our last stint of royal engagements. It’s really hard to look back on it now and go: ‘What on earth happened? Like, how did we end up here?’” Harry asked in footage from March 2020.

The former military pilot went on to name his desire to protect the Suits alum and their son, Archie, now 3, as the main motivation for the pair to relocate to California. (The duo later welcomed daughter Lilibet in June 2021.)

“By the nature of being born into this position and with everything else that comes with it and the level of hate that has been stirred up in the last three years — especially against my wife and my son — I’m generally concerned for the safety of my family,” he said during episode 1, which dropped as part of volume one on December 8. “This is about duty and service I feel as though being part of this family, it is my duty to uncover this exploitation and bribery that happens within our media.”

Every episode of Harry & Meghan included a disclaimer that read: “This is a first-hand account of Harry & Meghan’s story, told with never before seen personal archive. All interviews were completed by August 2022. Members of the royal family declined to comment on the content within this series.”

While a palace insider later claimed to Us Weekly that the family was not “approached for comment regarding the content of the series,” Netflix has maintained that “household offices for Prince William, Princess Kate, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla” were contacted, per royal reporter Omid Scobie.

