“There’s times when I’ve been angry, but I can’t be that angry because I genuinely feel that I — and we — are exactly where we’re supposed to be,” Harry, 38, said in episode 6.
Still, he can admit that he misses some things about his past life.
“I miss the weird family gatherings when we’re all sort of brought together under one roof for, you know, certain times of the year ‚ that I miss. Being part of the institution meant that I was in the U.K. So I miss the U.K. I miss my friends,” Harry told the cameras. “I’ve lost a few friends in this process as well. … I mean, I came [to Los Angeles] because I was changed. I changed to the point that I’d outgrown my environment. Therefore, this was the most obvious place to come. You know, it’s one of the places where I think my mom [Princess Diana] was probably gonna end up living potentially.”
“Hi. So we’re here on Wednesday the something of March. We’ve just finished our two weeks, our, like, final push, our last stint of royal engagements. It’s really hard to look back on it now and go: ‘What on earth happened? Like, how did we end up here?’” Harry asked in footage from March 2020.
“By the nature of being born into this position and with everything else that comes with it and the level of hate that has been stirred up in the last three years — especially against my wife and my son — I’m generally concerned for the safety of my family,” he said during episode 1, which dropped as part of volume one on December 8. “This is about duty and service I feel as though being part of this family, it is my duty to uncover this exploitation and bribery that happens within our media.”
Every episode of Harry & Meghan included a disclaimer that read: “This is a first-hand account of Harry & Meghan’s story, told with never before seen personal archive. All interviews were completed by August 2022. Members of the royal family declined to comment on the content within this series.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Show 'Harry & Meghan': Biggest Revelations From Episode 6
The big conclusion. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries, Harry & Meghan, ended with the couple breaking down how they “made it to the other side.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their intentions to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family” but still “fully support Her Majesty The Queen” via a statement in January 2020. One year later, however, the palace declared that “in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible” for the twosome “to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.”
Throughout the six-part docuseries, Harry and Meghan have been candid about the reasons behind their royal exit.
The former military pilot went on to name his desire to protect the Suits alum and their son, Archie, now 3, as the main motivation for the pair to relocate to California. (The duo later welcomed daughter Lilibet in June 2021.)
Every episode of Harry & Meghan included a disclaimer that read: “This is a first-hand account of Harry & Meghan’s story, told with never before seen personal archive. All interviews were completed by August 2022. Members of the royal family declined to comment on the content within this series.”
While a palace insider later claimed to Us Weekly that the family was not “approached for comment regarding the content of the series,” Netflix has maintained that “household offices for Prince William, Princess Kate, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla” were contacted, per royal reporter Omid Scobie.Us Weekly is breaking down every episode of Harry & Meghan. Click here for the biggest takeaways from episode 1, episode 2,episode 3, episode 4 and episode 5. Scroll through for the biggest revelations from episode 6:
Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Harry and Meghan’s Connection to Tyler Perry
The director hadn’t met the couple when he reached out amid her drama with her father. “When my life changed and success started to come, family members became different people. I immediately empathized with her,” Perry explained. “This was before the wedding. And I sent her a note, just praying for her just to be able to move through it and hold on, and let her know that everything in her life had prepared her for this moment, or so I thought.”
When they were living in Canada amid their exit, Meghan reached out to the filmmaker for support. “I could hear the fear. It was palpable. I mean, I could hear it. So I asked her, what was she afraid of — and she took a deep breath and she started listing the things,” he recalled. “And I said to her, ‘Every one of your fears are valid.’ … She was afraid of them destroying her, or going crazy, or them making her think she was crazy. … I saw my mother be abused for years. I knew the symptoms.”
When they needed a place to stay after losing their security amid the coronavirus pandemic, Perry stepped in. They grew so close that they asked him to be their daughter Lili’s godfather — and he made it clear he didn’t want to go to the U.K. for any ceremony.
“We'll call, we'll chat, and we'll talk about silly things. And they were pretty serious on the phone. I go, ‘OK, what's going on?’ They said, ‘Well, we'd like for you to be Lili's godfather.’ I go, ‘Whoa.’ I had to take a minute to take that in,” Perry said. “And I thought, ‘I’d be honored. I'd absolutely be honored.’ And I got off the phone, took it all in and then called them back. I go, ‘Uh, hold on a second. Does this mean we got to go over there and do all of that in the church with them and figure all that out? I don't want to do that. … Maybe we can do a little private ceremony here and let that be that, and if you have to do it there, then that's OK.’”
Credit: Kirsty O'Connor/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
Meghan’s Miscarriage
The duchess had a miscarriage the morning she woke up in her and Harry’s new home after leaving Perry’s house in 2020. Harry, for his part, blamed their ongoing lawsuit with Daily Mail for what happened.
“I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did. I watched the whole thing. Now, do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that? Course we don’t,” he said. “But bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep, and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say, from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her.”
Credit: John Redman/AP/Shutterstock
Harry Reacts to Similarities to Princess Diana Baby Announcement
Harry and Meghan announced she was pregnant in February 2021 — 37 years after his mom revealed she was expecting him.
“Once we announced it, I got two messages from two completely different people who sent me the front page of Valentine's Day, 1984, of my mother announcing that she was pregnant with me. I was shocked. We had no idea. It was just a coincidence,” he said. “Or maybe not a coincidence.”
Credit: Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock
The Allegations of Palace Bullying
It’s been reported that the palace leaked a story about Meghan being a “bully” to staff ahead of their CBS tell-all.
“I can't think what my mom went through all those years ago by herself. To see this institutional gaslighting that happens is … It is extraordinary,” Harry said of the situation. “And that's why everything that's happened to us was always gonna happen to us. Because if you speak truth to power, that's how they respond.”
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Reactions to the CBS Interview
“We didn't see it until the world saw it. And it's interesting. I thought that me being very open about the depression that I experienced and just how extreme that became, I thought that would be the biggest takeaway,” Meghan said of their March 2021 interview before referencing the allegations that one of Harry’s family members made a comment about Archie’s skin color. “But it was entirely eclipsed by the conversation surrounding race.”
In addition to Beyoncé texting Meghan — “I still can't believe she knows who I am. … She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed” — Harry heard from William.
“What am I looking at? Wow. … H just got a text from his brother,” Meghan said while on the phone with Perry after reading the palace’s statement about the interview.
Harry looked distraught. “I wish I knew what to do,” he said.
Meghan responded: “I know. Let's take a breather. Get some air and then decide.”
They didn’t include the content from the text.
Credit: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock
Returning to the U.K. for Philip’s Funeral
While then-pregnant Meghan stayed behind, Harry went to his grandfather’s funeral in April 2021.
“It was hard. Especially spending time, having chats with my brother and my father, who just, you know, were very much focused on the same misinterpretation of the whole situation,” Harry said. “None of us really wanted to have to talk about it at my grandfather's funeral, but we did. I've had to make peace with the fact that we're probably never gonna get genuine accountability or a genuine apology. You know, my wife and I, we’re moving on. We're focused on what's coming next.”
When speaking about Philip’s death at 99, Harry added: “I was actually really happy for my grandfather. He went quietly. He went peacefully. He went happily.”
Credit: Netflix
Lili Is ‘Spencer-like’
“I think at the moment, I see a lot of my wife in Archie,” Harry said. “I see a lot of my mom in Lili. She's very Spencer-like. She's got the same blue eyes. … Golden-reddish hair.“
Credit: Phil Harris/AP/Shutterstock
Did William Approve of a Press Secretary’s Witness Statement Against Meghan?
The duo navigated a lawsuit against U.K. media in volume two, with Meghan getting frustrated after Jason Knauf — who works with William — gave a statement.
“When we were just about to go to the court of appeal, a senior member of the Duke of Cambridge’s team came forward to give this witness statement, which wasn't required,” lawyer Jenny Afia explained. “And sadly, there’s no way he could have done that without the authority of his bosses.”
After Harry said he would “handle it,” Meghan said: “It’s your brother, I’m not going to say anything about your brother but it’s so obvious.”
Meghan won that case against Associated Newspapers in December 2021. Knauf denied the claims via a statement shared: "In response to allegations that Mr. Knauf submitted a voluntary witness statement in connection with the Daily Mail litigation with the consent of Prince William's office, a representative for Mr. Knauf sent the following statement. These claims are entirely false. Mr. Knauf was asked to provide evidence by both the Duchess of Sussex and Associate Newspapers. He was advised by counsel that evidence in his possession could be relevant and he then provided this directly to the court, staying neutral in the process."
Credit: Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock
Meghan’s Wedding Speech
At the end of the doc, Meghan read the speech that she gave at their wedding.
“‘On to the crux of why I wanted to speak tonight. First of all, it's been a while.’ That got a big laugh,” she began.
The rest of the speech read: “But mostly I wanted to share a story. A story that I wrote about the man that I love and the way that we met. Let's call this a modern fairy tale. Once upon a time, there was a girl from LA. Some people called her an actress. Some people called him a prince All of those people didn't fully get it, because this is the love story of a boy and a girl who were meant to be together. They meet on July 3rd, 2016 in London. And they giggle endlessly. They have their second date and he brings her cupcakes because it's 4th July. ‘A bittersweet celebration,’ he says. Ironic really. Her country's independence from his country. Yet in this moment, they know they don't want to be independent of each other. And after a month of long-distance courtship, they settle into the quiet of Botswana. And amidst whatever momentary worries that creep in, they look at each other and think, 'Whatever world, we're in.’ They would love, and garden, and travel, and laugh, and rack up more air miles than any couple could have. And when the tides were rough, they squeezed each other tighter. ‘Nothing can break us,’ they'd say. For this love, she was a fighter. I appreciate, respect and honor you, my treasure, for the family we will create, and our love story that will last forever. So I ask you to raise a glass to the astounding assurance that now life begins, and the everlasting knowing that, above all, love wins.”