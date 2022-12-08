“At that time, I wasn’t thinking about how race played a part in any of this. I genuinely didn’t think about it,” Meghan said before recalling the “Harry’s new girl is (almost) straight outta Compton” headline.
After detailing their love story in episode one of Harry & Meghan,Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dove into the intense reaction to their relationship — from his family and the U.K. media — in episode two, which started streaming on Thursday, December 8.
With the help of Instagram and a mutual friend, Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, started dating during summer 2016. After keeping things under wraps for months, their relationship went public that October — and the Suits star quickly experienced racism in the press overseas.
"My name is Doria and I am Meghan's mom, and the last five years has been challenging, yeah. I'm ready to have my voice heard, that's for sure. A little bit of my experience you know, as her mom," she said before recalling Meghan telling her about Harry. "When she told me, we were on the phone and she says, 'Mommy, I'm going out with Prince Harry.' And I started whispering, 'Oh my God.' She says, 'You can't tell [anyone].'"
Harry and Meghan, who have welcomed two kids of their own — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 18 months — explained that they bonded over both coming from divorced parents.
“What’s most important, for the two of us, is to make sure we don’t repeat the same mistakes that perhaps our parents made,” he said.
Another big hurdle was Meghan meeting Harry’s family. She revealed meeting Prince William and Princess Kateand hinted things were cold from the start.
"Even when William and Kate came over and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, and I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I was a hugger. I've always been a hugger. I didn't realize that is really jarring for a lot of Brits," she explained. "I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside, that there is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you go, 'Oh, alright, OK, I can relax now,' but that formality carries over on both sides, and that was surprising to me."
Harry’s family has yet to publicly comment on the six-part series. The show began with a disclaimer: “This is a first-hand account of Harry & Meghan’s story, told with never before seen personal archive. All interviews were completed by August 2022. Members of the royal family declined to comment on the content within this series.”
Doria’s Impression of Harry
“I remember when I first met him too. You know he was this 6’1 handsome man with red hair,” Meghan’s mother recalled. “Really great manners. He was just really nice and they looked really happy together. Yeah, like he was The One."
Harry Told Meghan Not to Talk to Photographers
Meghan revealed that the prince warned her not to respond to paparazzi after she was accused of “loving” the attention.
“I was like ‘Oh, thanks, stay warm guys.’ And I remember H saying the next day, ‘You can’t talk to them,’” she said. “And I was just like, ‘I’m trying to be pleasant, I don’t know what to do, I’ve never dealt with this before.’ He says, ‘Right, but the U.K. media are saying you love it. You’re smiling, you love it.’”
She added that the press attention around the set of Suits forced the crew to put the trailers in "cages."
Meghan Wasn’t ‘Treated Like a Black Woman’ Until the U.K.
Meghan recalled not thinking the initial backlash regarding her relationship with Harry was race related.
“It’s very different to be a minority but not be treated as a minority right off the bat. I’d say now, people are very aware of my race because they made it such an issue when I went to the U.K. But before that, most people didn’t treat me like a ‘black woman.’ So that talk didn’t happen for me,” she said. “At that time, I wasn’t thinking about how race played a part in any of this. I genuinely didn’t think about it.”
Bonding Over Divorce
"There's so much I think from anyone's childhood that you bring with you into the present. Especially when you're the product of divorce,” Meghan said after Harry noted that they didn’t want to repeat their parents’ mistakes.
“I think most kids who are the product of divorced parents have a lot in common, no matter what your background is,” Meghan continued. “Being pulled from one place to another, or maybe your parents are competitive, or you’re in one place longer than you want to be, or another place less than you want to be. There’s all sorts of pieces to that.”
While they are estranged now, the duchess explained that she and dad Thomas Marklewere close when she spent weekends at his house as a kid. “He had two adult children who had moved out of his house,” she said, without naming her siblings. “I was a daddy's girl my whole life and I was with him a lot.”
Meghan Meets Will and Kate
Queen Elizabeth II was the first senior member of Harry’s family that Meghan met. “She had no idea what it consisted of so it was a bit of a shock to the system for her,” Harry said.
“I remember being in the car and he was like ‘You know how to curtsey right?’ And I just thought it was a joke,” Meghan added before Harry explained: “How do you explain that to people? That you have to bow to your grandmother or curtsey. Especially to an American.”
The Suits alum joked that the situation was like going to Medieval Times.
She also recalled her first meeting with William and Kate. “Even when William and Kate came over and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, and I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that is really jarring for a lot of Brits," she said. "I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside, that there is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you go, ‘Oh, alright, OK, I can relax now,’ but that formality carries over on both sides, and that was surprising to me."
Being an Actress Was the Royals' ‘Biggest Problem’ With Meghan
"I remember my family first meeting her and being incredibly impressed," Harry recalled. "Some of them didn’t quite know what to do with themselves, so I think they were surprised, maybe surprised that the ginger could land such a beautiful woman and such an intelligent woman. But the fact that I was dating an American actress was probably what clouded their judgment more than anything else at the beginning: 'Oh, she’s an American actress. This won’t last.'"
Meghan agreed. "The actress thing was the biggest problem, funny enough," she said. "There’s a big idea of what that looks like, from the U.K. standpoint, Hollywood, and it’s just very easy for them to typecast that."
The Proposal Details
“I wanted to do it earlier. I had to ask permission from my grandmother, I couldn’t do it outside the U.K.,” Harry recalled. “[I had] a bottle of Champagne while she was roasting a chicken — and that kind of slightly gave the game away.”
Meghan had footage of her phone call to her friend Jess (seemingly Jessica Mulroney).
“It’s happening!” she said. “He told me not to peek!”
“He was down on one knee, and I was like, ‘yes.' We were so joyful and excited,” she explained. “We thought, ‘We’re doing this!'”
The twosome then had a secret engagement party with friends dressed in animal onesies — Harry and Meghan opted to be penguins because they “mate for life.”