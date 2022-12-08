Not the spare here! For all the bombshells Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed in the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan, they shared a light-hearted moment when watching an old clip of the Duchess of Sussex being asked to choose between her future husband — whom she hadn’t yet met — and his brother.

In an October 2015 interview with Hello! magazine, the Suits alum, 41, was posed with the question: “Prince William or Prince Harry?” She threw her hands in the air and exclaimed, “I don’t know,” before picking Harry. “Sure,” she added at the time, laughing.

Watching the clip back in the first episode of their Netflix docuseries — Vol. 1 premiered on the streaming service Thursday, December 8 — Harry, 38, couldn’t help but laugh out loud at his wife’s response.

“‘Sure!’” he quipped, imitating her, revealing the interview occurred “less than a year” before they met.

“Honey I’m sorry, I of course choose you,” the Bench author — who shares 3-year-old son Archie and 18-month-old daughter Lilibet with the Duke of Sussex — assured her spouse in the clip.

“Great,” the Spare author replied. “This just again shows how little you knew and look how far we’ve come.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the couple, who met in summer 2016, described their first interactions — via social media and texting! — with the Invictus Games founder revealing that the first time he saw a photo of Meghan, it was with Snapchat’s dog filter.

“That was the first thing. I was like ‘Who is that?’” he recalled, explaining that he was scrolling through the feed of his private Instagram account when he saw the picture, which was shared by a mutual friend.

After Harry reached out to their pal to inquire about Meghan, the friend contacted her to let her in on the exciting news. “I put our Snapchat on Instagram and Prince Haz follows me (he’s a friend) he called me last night dying to meet you. hehehe. I might just have to set you up,” they texted the California native.

Meghan, for her part, was “really intent on being single and just have fun girl time” — until she met the prince. “I mean … literally, talk about a plot twist,” she joked.

The pair also shared some of their initial texts with each other in the docuseries, which revealed how they set up their first date.

“So come on — what u doing tomorrow night?” Harry asked Meghan in July 2016, an exchange that occurred when she was in London for Wimbledon. “Hope you’re having fun over there!”

“I have a dinner tomorrow at 8 but maybe can do drinks tomorrow night. Would that work? Maybe 6?” she replied at the time.

Harry, for his part, enthusiastically replied, “You’re ON!”

Vol. 1 of Harry & Meghan is currently streaming on Netflix, while Vol. 2 — the final three episodes of the docuseries — premieres December 15.